Striker Men's Climate Jacket, Large, ice

FEATURES: High tech ice suit 3-in-1 tech allows you to wear liner on its own All-weather jacket Shell: 320D polyester with 320D nylon tussor trim Hydrapore® waterproof 5,000mm/breathable 5,000g 150g Surefloate® floatation assistance technology Includes Line Cutterz® zipper pull Removable G2 softshell jacket liner Cross-flow venting system Waterproof zippers Removable hood with memory wire visor Magnetic storm flat closure Safety reflective features Inner Lycra cuff Handwarmer pockets Cellphone pocket Fast-drain hem and cuffs