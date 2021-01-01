Stripe-adelic Distressed Cancer Tank Top

Cancer likes laughter, whether they are producing it or enjoying it, and part of this is that it's a sign of appreciation for them. They may not seek the spotlight, but when, for any reason, they become the subject of applause, they truly enjoy it. Cancer has an intense dislike of cruelty in any form. Whether it's a story on the news about cruelty to animals, or the type of injustices perpetrated on people, this type of news causes the Cancer person to become quiet and withdraw into their shells. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem