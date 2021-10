Stripe-adelic Distressed Pisces Tank Top

Pisces likes: Being alone, sleeping, music, romance, visual media, swimming, spiritual Strengths: Compassionate, artistic, intuitive, gentle, wise, musical Weaknesses: Fearful, overly trusting, sad, desire to escape reality, can be a victim or a martyr Dislikes: Know-it-all, being criticized, the past coming back to haunt, cruelty of any kind Element: Water Quality: Mutable Color: Mauve, Lilac, Purple, Violet, Sea green Day: Thursday Ruler: Neptune, Jupiter Greatest Overall Compatibility: Virgo, Taurus Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem