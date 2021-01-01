Stripe-adelic Gemini Raglan Baseball Tee

Gemini likes: Music, books, magazines, chats with nearly anyone, short trips around the town. Strengths: Gentle, affectionate, curious, adaptable, ability to learn quickly and exchange ideas Weaknesses: Nervous, inconsistent, indecisive Gemini dislikes: Being alone, being confined, repetition and routine Element: Air Quality: Mutable Color: Light-Green, Yellow Day: Wednesday Ruler: Mercury Greatest Overall Compatibility: Sagittarius, Aquarius Lucky Numbers: 5, 7, 14, 23 Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem