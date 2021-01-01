Ganni Stripe Cotton Dress in Pink,Stripes,White 100% organic cotton. Made in India. Machine wash. Unlined. Hidden back zip closure. Crystal embellished buttons along top. GANF-WD78. F5011. About the designer: Copenhagen-based brand GANNI is what the founders, Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup describe as scandi 2.0 sense of style. Launched in 2000, the husband-and-wife duo envisioned a brand that would challenge the stereotypical nordic-aesthetic by introducing a third alternative to Scandinavian style. The label is described as playful, packed with personality flowing with vivid contrasts, all in an effortless approach to design that encompasses easy-to-wear pieces that women can instinctively reach for, day in and day out.