Stripe Tease Drew One-Piece

Appear sleeker and slimmer in seconds with fashion-forward Magicsuit swimwear! , Style Number: 6011258 Flaunt your stylish side in this patterned one-piece, Figure flattering shirred front adds a trendy twist, Built-in firm control middle panel smoothes your midriff, Supportive, wire-free cups with removable foam pads, Non-adjustable stretch strappy back design, XTRA LIFE LYCRA combats chlorine for long-lasting fit, Chlorine resistant stretch microfiber Average Figure,Lycra,Microfiber,Microfiber Nylon,Nylon,Spandex,NotMaternity,Soft Cup,Contour,Molded,Plunge front,Lined,Seamless,Non-adjustable straps,Built-in Bra,HasNonStandardBraSizes,Swimwear