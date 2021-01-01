rag & bone Stripe Tee

Tonal stripes elevate this T-shirt with dimension. Roundneck Short sleeves Pullover style Pima cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT About 24.5" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2002, Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright combined his British heritage with a downtown New York aesthetic. At the heart of the edgy yet laid-back brand is its focus on quality craftsmanship and attention to detail. The epitome of cool, off-duty style, its no wonder the signature second-skin denim is favored by many. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Rag & Bone > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. rag & bone. Color: Black White. Size: Large.