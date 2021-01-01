A quick look that's sure to flatter, the LAUREN Ralph Lauren Striped Belted Jersey Dress deserves a spot in your collection this season. Alternating stripes printed across this sleeveless dress, which is crafted from a jersey fabrication. Cinched at the waist with a self-belt, this fit-and-flare silhouette is intended to hit below the knee. Rounded neckline dress with a buttoned keyhole at the center back of the neck, bust darts, and a removable self-belt. 95% polyester, 5% elastane. Machine wash, hang dry. Imported.