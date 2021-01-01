Theory Striped Double-Breasted Blazer

A tailored double-breasted blazer with peak lapels and a six-button closure. Peak lapels Long sleeves Double-breasted Chest welt pockets Flap pockets Linen/viscose/elastane Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 30" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND In 2000, founders Andrew Rosen and Elie Tahari launched Theory with a focus on innovative, comfortable stretch pants for women. Since then, the New York-based brand has become well-known for its mastery of polished, well-tailored separates for women and men. Contemporary Sportswear - Theory Sportswear > Theory > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Theory. Color: Grey Multi. Size: 6.