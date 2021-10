In a stone washed, yarn-dyed slub cotton jersey, this long-sleeved tee is perfect for every day. Crewneck Long sleeves Pullover style Cotton Machine washed Imported SIZE & FIT True to size About 23.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Denim And Bottoms > Denimist > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Denimist. Color: Black White Stripe. Size: XS.