Classic black-and-white stripes, a turtleneck, and a sophisticated one-shoulder silhouette define the contemporary style of this sleeveless LAUREN Ralph Lauren Striped One-Shoulder Turtleneck Sweater. Ribbed turtleneck in a sleeveless, one-shoulder silhouette. Slim fit, intended to hit at the hip. Allover polo stripe for the perfect sporty casual style. Easy pull-on styling. 55% viscose, 45% nylon. Hand wash, lay flat to dry. Measurements: â¢ Length: 24 in. Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Imported. Measurements: Length: 25 in Chest Measurement: 24 in Sleeve Length: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.