Miu Miu Striped Poplin Short in Blue 100% cotton. Made in Italy. Dry clean only. Elastic logo webbing waistband. Button fly. Side slip pockets. Pleated fabric along waist. Item not sold as a set. MIUF-WF10. MP1435 1YIN. About the designer: Established in 1992 by Miuccia Prada, Miu Miu reflects fashion forward, light-hearted, and provocative women. The language of Miu Miu experiments with contemporary femininity, merging rebelliousness with minimalism in order to evoke a sense of freedom within luxury fashion. As a member of the Prada family, Miu Miu is made for those who aspire to add a flair of the avant-garde to their lifestyle.