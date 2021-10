Italian-crafted tunic dress with a sophisticated easy-fit and classically elegant horizontal stripes. Collarless Three-quarter sleeves with elastic band Seam pockets Cotton/silk Dry clean Made in Italy of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 48" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Piazza Sempione > Piazza Sempione > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Piazza Sempione. Color: White Black. Size: 10.