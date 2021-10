alexanderwang.t's gray top is made from soft slub jersey enhanced with linen to make it breathable. It's emblazoned with pink stripes and cut in a longer length than the average design. Pick out the color of the horizontal lines with your lipstick. Shown here with: [Eytys Jeans id1074285], [Off-White Shoulder bag id1069743], [Nike Sneakers id1061593], [Sophie Buhai Rings id1076500], [Jennifer Fisher Earrings id1116419].