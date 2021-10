Long sleeve dress made of lightweight cotton featuring a tuxedo bib and adjustable side ties. Shirt collar Long sleeves Side pockets Front button closures 100% cotton Dry clean Made in USA of Italian fabric SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Designer Lifestyle - Designer Lifestyle > Rosetta Getty > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Rosetta Getty. Color: Burgundy White. Size: 10.