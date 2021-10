What it is: A tinted sheer-to-light coverage foundation with skin care benefits to blur imperfections for a natural, even finish. What it does: Featuring a weightless, silky texture, this skin tint is infused with butterfly bush flower extract to help protect against free-radicals caused by blue light. It also contains hyaluronic acid. Skin is left feeling like you're wearing next to nothing. How to use: Pump one dose of foundation onto the back