Strong AF Domestic Violence Survivor Purple Ribbon Awareness Premium T-Shirt

I really appreciate your love, kindness & support. I was in a domestic violence relationship a long time ago but this is the time of year that I am constantly reminded of it. So If You Know Someone who need help, please help, love, support & rescue them. Inspirational Encouragement Motivation For Victims In Domestic Violence Relationships To Live Safe & Free From Harm. Inhale, Exhale, Breath & Leave. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.