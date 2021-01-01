Strong Black Woman Black Queen Born In February Birthday T-Shirt

This Black Queen Born In February design is an ideal birthday gift for any strong black woman born in February. It has an African American woman with natural hair (afro) made up of words such as strong, black, confident, magic, educated, melanin on front. This Black Queen Born in February design is a great birthday gift idea and Black History Month outfit for a proud black girls and woman. Surprise your mom, grandma, aunt, sister or daughter who's born in February with this black woman birthday gift Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem