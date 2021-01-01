From jennifer behr
Jennifer Behr Violet Stud Earrings in Metallic Silver.
Advertisement
Jennifer Behr Violet Stud Earrings in Metallic Silver. Jennifer Behr Violet Stud Earrings in Metallic Silver. Rhodium plated earrings. Swarovski crystal accents. Measures approx 1 H. JEHR-WL9. 50RB7. Fascinated by the rich and powerful history of headpieces, which are signifiers of royalty and ceremony, Jennifer Behr is inspired by the talismanic power of a good headpiece, bringing you the most luxurious pieces on the market today. Each season, Jennifer artfully incorporates a range of materials such as sparkling Swarovski crystals with intricate metalwork, creating unique heirloom-quality designs, carefully constructed by hand in New York City.