Valentino Garavani Stud Shoulder Bag in White Smooth leather with leather lining and antique gold-tone hardware. Made in Italy. Measures approx 11W x 7H x 3.5D. Top handle measures approx 11 in length with a 3 drop. Detachable chain-link shoulder strap measures approx 50 in length. Fold-over flap top with turn-lock closure. Interior zip and two slip pockets. Signature pyramid stud detail throughout. VENT-WY651. VW2B0I60BSF. About the designer: Founded in 1960 by Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti, Valentino is one of the world’s most iconic fashion houses. Creative Director Pierpaolo Piccioli’s mission is to capture “the essence of the maison” rather than simply revisit the archive. “Working closely with the artisans and with the Italian expertise has been fundamental. It has allowed me to understand and perceive the rules in order to break and rewrite them,” he explains.