Akris punto Studded Cotton Tweed Biker Jacket

This cropped cotton tweed biker jacket has a moto stud detail and asymmetric side zip detail that adds an edgy feel to the tailored silhouette. Notch collar Long sleeves Asymmetric side zip Studded details Cotton Lining: cupro Trim: aluminium Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 27" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 1922 in St. Gallen, Switzerland, the name Akris was derived from founder Alice-Kriemler Schoch's initials. Akris punto was later launched in 1995 with a relaxed, understated mindset. With a range of contemporary looks including architectural silhouettes, graphic prints and colorblocking, each piece is finished with an athletic edge. Designer Lifestyle - Akris Punto > Akris Punto > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Akris punto. Color: Cream. Size: 10.