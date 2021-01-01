Versace Collection Gold Studded T-Shirt Black Colour: BLACK, Size: SMALL

Crafted from 100% black cotton this t-shirt is from the AW18 collection and features short sleeves with ribbed cuffs, neck and sleeves. This t-shirt also features gold studs scattered around the t-shirt. Under the creative and stylistic direction of Donatella Versace, the Versace Collection infuses contemporary designs of indisputable quality with their iconic ‘medusa’ logo for a unique, individual and instantly recognisable style. The successful diffusion line had an immediate positive reaction from the public since its inception in 1991 and was solely launched to put Versace back on the map and is aimed at fashion conscious men who want more and enhance an individual contemporary look but keeping in check with modern fashion.