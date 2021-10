A timeless boxy silhouette made in classic black, you can carry this top handle bag anywhere you go. Handy enough for days when you want to carry minimal items, this beauty shuts safely with the aid of a push-lock closure. Regardless of the season, this bag is an accessory that will never let you or your outfits down. With studded embellishments, this piece will match well with belted paperbag trousers and an off-shoulder top for spring.