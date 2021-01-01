MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer - NC43 (tanned peach w/ golden undertone for medium to dark skin)

Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer - MAC Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer is a lightweight fluid concealer with a wand applicator that offers all-day comfortable wear with medium-to-full buildable coverage and a natural matte finish. Benefits Face mask-friendly formula: transfer-, sweat- and humidity-resistant Does not cause acne Smooths skin Long-wearing, 24 hours Non-settling, 24 hours Non-streaking, 24 hours Non-caking, 24 hours Provides Stay-true color, 24 hours Water-resistant Oil-free Formulated Without Fragrance Oil Formaldehyde Hydroquinone Triclosan Coal Tar Toluene Sodium Laureth Sulfate Gluten Phthalate Paraben Mineral Oil Petrolatum Polyethylene Lauryl Sulfate Oxybenzone - Studio Fix 24-Hour Smooth Wear Concealer