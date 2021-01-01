MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation - NC25 (light w/ golden peach undertone for light skin)

Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation - MAC Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation is a modern lightweight, natural matte foundation with shine-controlling, medium-to-full buildable coverage and 24-hour wear - available in an all-inclusive, color-true range of shades. Benefits Long-wearing, 24 hours Reduces appearance of pores Controls oil and shine, 6 hours Does not cause acne For all skin types, especially oily skin Provides Stay-true color, 24 hours Non-fading/non-streaking/non-caking/non-settling, 24 hours Provides immediate and long-term moisture, 8 hours Sweat- and humidity-resistant Oil-free Formulated Without Oil Phthalates Paraben Retinyl Palmitate Mineral Oil Petrolatum Formaldehyde Polyethylene Hydroquinone Triclosan Coal Tar Toluene Lauryl Sulfate Laureth Sulfate Gluten - Studio Fix Fluid SPF 15 Foundation