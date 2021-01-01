A refill for studio perfect foundation. Gives a medium buildable coverage that lasts throughout the day. Along with radiance complex that blurs imperfections. Provides broad-spectrum UVA/UVB SPF 15 protection. Creates a flawlessly luminous natural satin finish. Dermatologist tested, ophthalmologist tested & non-acnegenic. Available in a range of shades for matching. Design house: MAC. Series: Studio Perfect Foundation SPF 15 Refill. Gender: Ladies. Category: Cosmetics. SubType: Foundation. Beauty group: Face. Size: 0.45 oz. Color: # NC30. Barcode: 773602468447. MAC Studio Perfect Foundation SPF 15 Refill 0.45 oz # NC30 Makeup 773602468447.