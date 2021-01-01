Smashbox Studio Skin 15 Hour Hydrating Foundation - 1.1 (Warm Fair) 1oz (30ml)

Hot studio lights usually mean lots of complexion touch-ups-but not anymore! Stay picture-perfect for a full 15 hours with our breakthrough long-wearing formula, developed to withstand intense on-set conditions. Skin is hydrated and shine-free, while imperfections are blurred with light-diffusing spheres. - Buildable medium-to-full coverage - Water, sweat, humidity and transfer resistant - Oil-free, and helps control oil Tips When applying foundation, always start in the center of the face (around and on the nose). This is where skin tends to be most discolored, so a little extra care here will help even out your complexion. * This item does not ship to Canada. UPC: 0607710019690 Size: 1oz / 30ml