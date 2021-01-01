Sturdy, great gift idea, suitable for any occasion Premium T-Shirt

The perfect gift item to motivate when the mood is bad. Laughter is healthy and brings joy. For people who like to conjure up a smile on their face. To encourage your friends and family. The funny saying Stabil shows the skeleton as a gift for men and women. The cheerful top as a gift idea for a birthday or Christmas. The perfect surprise for positive thinking. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.