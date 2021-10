From the Stx & Stones Collection. Made of 18K yellow gold, these exquisite hoop earrings each sparkle with a bezel-set cushion, marquise- and pear-shaped white diamond. Diamonds, 1.34 tcw Diamond color: GH Diamond clarity: SI 18K yellow gold Post back Imported SIZE Diameter, about 1.85" Width, about 6mm. Fashion Jewelry - Modern Jewelry Designers > Sorellina > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Sorellina. Color: Gold.