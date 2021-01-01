Kristin Ess Style Assist Blow Dry Mist, 5 fl. oz.

“If you love a good blowout but wish it was less of a chore, this will be a game changer. It cuts down drying time, adds epic shine and protects against heat up to 450°F. ” - Kristin Ess Wet Styling: Whether you're looking to create hold, build volume or add texture, this collection will give you all the styling support you need. Each of these are designed to be applied to damp or towel-dried hair. Ultra lightweight, Split end smoothing, Shine enhancing, Cuts drying time, Heat protecting up to 450°F How To: (On Wet Hair) Apply a thin layer on detangled, towel dried hair before blow drying. Blow dry using your favorite flat brush or round brush to create smooth, shiny, healthy looking hair. (On Dry Hair) Hold the bottle 6” away from your hair and spray a thin layer on the section you want to heat style. Comb it through with your fingers or a comb for even distribution. Use your curling iron, flat iron or any thermal hair styling tool to create your desired texture. Cruelty free, color + keratin safe, free of sulfates, parabens + phthalates