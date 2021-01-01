Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Black dial with silver-tone dauphine-style shape hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor Calibre 2671 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2671, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 28 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Style Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor Style Automatic Black Dial Ladies Watch 12100-0002.