Silver-tone stainless steel case with a silver-tone stainless steel bracelet. Fixed silver-tone stainless steel bezel. Blue dial with silver-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Day of the week and date display at the 3 o'clock position. Tudor Calibre 2824 Automatic movement, based upon ETA 2824, containing 25 Jewels, bitting at 28800 vph, and has a power reserve of approximately 38 hours. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 34 mm. Fold over clasp. Water resistant at 100 meters / 330 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Style Series. Luxury watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Tudor Style Automatic Blue Dial Ladies Watch 12310-0013.