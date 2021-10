Pureology's Wind-Tossed Texture Finishing Spray is a lightweight texture spray designed to add texture and movement to the hair while enhancing body. This formula features Sunflower Seed Extract to add shine without the weight. Lightweight texture spray. Adds texture while enhancing body. Features Sunflower Seed Oil for added shine. Hold product 6-8” from the hair and mist throughout dry hair for effortless texture and movement.