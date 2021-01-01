Vernon Francois Styling Cream

WHAT IT IS Rich and smooth Styling Cream for all hair types, excellent for braiding or twisting hair, creating tidy ponytails, and emphasizing kinks and curls. It distributes easily and evenly without any stickiness, stiffness or flaking. Texture-loving ingredients are blended into a pure water base, including coconut oil to smooth, shea butter for softness, witch hazel water for shine, argan oil with vitamin E for moisture and nourishment, and olive oil for a beautiful silky feel. Vegan. Free of parabens, silicones, and sulfates. 8.5 oz. Made in USA. WHAT IT DOES Allows hair to be successfully shaped and styled with a soft hold and zero-flaking or crisping. HOW TO USE IT Squeeze the desired amount into your hand. Thoroughly work it through from the roots to the ends of your hair and style as you wish. May be used on dry or damp hair. Cosmetics - Haircare > Vernon Francois > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vernon Francois.