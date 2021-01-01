Stylish True Wireless Earbuds Bluetooth 50 24Hour Playtime Stereo InEar Headphones with Charging Case Builtin Microphone Alternate Pairing Mode

Premium Sound Dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm balances powerful bass and exquisite details for a natural and authentic sound 24-Hour Playtime with Fast Charge Enjoy an uninterrupted playtime of 6 5 hours on a single charge and extend it to 24 hours with the charging case Quick Charge feature enables 15-minute charging time to fuel up an additional 3 hours of enjoyment Fast and Stable Connection An optimized Qualcomm chip with aptX and AAC (Advanced Audio Codec) compatibility achieves a rock-solid connection delivering music without dropouts as you unwind and relax Snug and Secure Fit Ergonomically designed earbuds with 45oblique-angled nozzles lay in your ear canals comfortably and safely, 3 additional pairs of ear tips with different sizes are included so you can get the right fit Expert sound Tuning Luca Bignardi s in-house Grammy Award Winning Sound Engineer tunes all headphones for a precise represe