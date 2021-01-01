From yves rocher

Yves Rocher - Sublime Skin Bb Cream 6-in-1, Medium - Day Cream And Bb Cream

$17.50 on sale
($35.00 save 50%)
In stock
Buy at yvesrocherus&ca

Description

Yves Rocher - Flawless and beautified skin in a single step BB cream with 6 immediate actions: • Moisturizes skin immediately and for 24h • Evens out the complexion perfectly • Refreshes the complexion • Smoothes skin texture immediately • Revives the radiance of the complexion for a 100% natural effect • Enhances the natural beauty of skin Its +: its light and melting texture provides ideal coverage. Our commitment: • 90% ingredients of natural origin. • Paraben free • Mineral oils free. Tested under dermatological supervision Also available in Light and Medium Dark shades. Sublime Skin BB Cream 6-in-1, Medium

