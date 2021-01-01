Substitute Teacher Love Autumn Fall Gnome For Teachers Premium T-Shirt

Substitute Teacher Love Autumn Fall Gnome For Teachers, Team Teachers Shirt, Substitute Teacher shirt for mens, womens, son, daughter, from mom, dad, grandma, grandpa, Parents, Teacher shirt. Back to School Gift. Hello Autumn school, Substitute Teacher team teacher, Cute funny back to school shirt, Happy first day of school, Back To School day, Teachers Day, thanksgiving gnome, thanksgiving, gnome, autumn, fall, pumpkin. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.