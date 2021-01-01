When the day calls for anything and everything, have it all with you in the Volcom Substrate Backpack. Polyester upper features logo branding across the front, cinch buckle detail, external zipper pocket, and top zip closure. Bottle holder pockets at both sides with elastic banding. Adjustable padded shoulder straps. Attached key chain holder. Imported. Measurements: Laptop Compartment: 18 in Bottom Width: 12 in Middle Width: 12 in Top Width: 12 in Depth: 6 in Height: 20 in Strap Length: 33 in Strap Drop: 15 in Handle Length: 7 1 2 in Handle Drop: 2 in Weight: 1 lb 6 oz