The Thule Subterra Backpack 23L makes a perfect work, school, or travel bag with ultimate organization options! Constructed from durable 800D nylon. Zip closure. Top carry handle. Breathable perforated EVA shoulder straps with mesh covering and padded back panel. Sternum strap. Front zipped organizer compartment. Interior features a soft-lined tablet pocket and an internal PowerPocket neatly organizes your charger chords. Can accommodate up to a 15.6 laptop . Side pockets. Imported. Measurements: Laptop Compartment: 15 3 5 in Bottom Width: 12 1 5 in Depth: 8 7 10 in Height: 19 7 10 in Strap Length: 36 in Strap Drop: 16 in Handle Length: 8 in Weight: 2 lbs 1.4 oz