Thule Subterra Carry-On 55cm/22

The Thule Subterra Carry-On 22 is for the adventurous traveler that needs durable luggage that can withstand the trials of travel while maintaining a sleek look. Size requirements vary among airlines. Please check with your airline for carry-on luggage size restrictions. Constructed from durable and lightweight 800D nylon. Zip closure. Quick access to keys, boarding pass,wallet and smaller items through zippered mesh pocket. Bag design absorbs the impact of travel due to the durable exoskeleton and molded polycarbonate back panel. Maneuver through the trickiest of travel situations with the lightweight and durable V-Tubing telescoping handle. Piggyback strap attachment loop that allows an additional bag to be hooked on for longer trips or asouvenir bag. Top, side and bottom grab handles. Water resistant. Divided main compartment keeps you organized and on the go between work and play. A built-in compression system keeps you wrinkle free. Built in ID card slot simplifies identification of bag . Oversize wheels. Imported. Measurements: Width: 13 4 5 in Depth: 7 9 10 in Height: 21 7 10 in Weight: 7 lbs