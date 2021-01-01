Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a brown leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Brown (skeleton center) dial with luminous rose gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and markers. Calibre NH70A automatic movement with a 41-hour power reserve. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Screw down crown. Transparent case back. Round case shape. Case size: 44 mm. Case thickness: 12.5 mm. Band width: 22 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Successo Series. Casual watch style. Maserati Successo Automatic Brown Skeleton Dial Mens Watch R8821121001.