Suck It Up Buttercup Tie Dye Hippie. What a cute gift for mom for Mothers day, her birthday, Christmas or any occasion with a sunflower symbol a great gift for art lovers, artists, art students, women, mom. Suck It Up Buttercup Tie Dye Hippie Peace Hippies Flowers, Wild Heart Hippie, Girl Gypsy Soul, Hippie Girl, Flower Children, Hippie woman, Gypsy, Gypsy Style, Gypsy Sold, Bohemia, Bohemian, Hippie Style, Hippy. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem