BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket in Brown. - size L (also in M, S, XS) BLANKNYC Suede Moto Jacket in Brown. - size L (also in M, S, XS) Self: 100% leatherLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Dry clean recommended. Zip front closure. Shoulder epaulettes. Side zipper pockets. Belted hem with buckle closure. Zippered sleeves. BLAN-WO87. 73K- 9269. Since exploding onto the scene in 2007 with the signature Studded Skinny Classique jeans, [BLANKNYC] has been creating approachable clothing in obsession-worthy fits, fabrics and design.The Manhattan-born brand couples aggressively modern silhouettes with the integrity of premium quality: a mash-up of stretch denim, vegan leather, plush knits and industrial hardware transform minimalist basics into runway relevance.