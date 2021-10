A sure-fire winner, meet the tricolour version of the Suede Classic, in an elegant blend of black, grey and white. A wardrobe staple that works as well with a cotton sweatshirt for a casual feel or with a plain tee and pleated trousers. Colour : Noir - Puma Black-Steel Gray-Puma White. Main material: smooth calfskin. Sole: rubber. Material Lining: synthetic. Closure: lace ups. Toe shape: round.