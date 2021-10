An icon for the ages, the PUMA Suede has stood with the giants, kicked it up with the icons and walked among the people since it first hit the scene in 1968. This vintage-faithful revival sports the raw edges, low profile and velvety suede upper that made the original an instant classic and kept it going for over half a century. Lace-up style Leather upper/leather and textile lining/rubber sole Imported Men's Shoes