Sugar Me Smooth Sugar Facial Hair Removal in Beauty: NA. Gently and effectively remove unwanted facial hair with Sugar Me Smooth. This all natural, no-heat hair removal system features a unique Sugaring recipe that easily flicks hair out by the root while reducing sting, giving you smooth, long-lasting results without irritating sensitive areas.. Contains licorice root to reduce pain and irritation. Leaves you hair-free for up to 4 weeks without redness and irritation. Paraben free, vegan, and cruelty free. 3.1 oz. Using the applicator, slowly apply sugar against the direction of hair growth three times; after third application, hold skin taut and quickly flick applicator in the direction of hair growth to remove sugar and hair. Continue using same piece of Sugar until it no longer removes hair easily. Follow Sugaring session with the Soothing Mist to calm and refresh the skin. SUGR-WU1. SMS-HR-3L. Sugar Me Smooth values the importance of developing its products so that the skin is never compromised. That is why their hair removal products are better than home and salon waxing kits. They are water soluble for easy cleanup, with no heating or strips required. Their hair removal sugar is a paste that is softer than a wax and with our unique technique, is less painful as well. It truly is the ideal hair remover.