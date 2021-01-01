From hot leathers

Hot Leathers Sugar Ladies Biker T-Shirt (Black, X-Large)

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Durable, high quality, full length 100% black cotton tee. Full cut black biker t-shirt with short sleeves and crew neck Hot Leather's Original Sugar Woman is a sexy, vibrant design that leaps out of the shirt. This design speaks volumes about your biker style Sugar skulls and motorcycles are better together! Playful designs on a classic cut black t-shirt make for an essential piece to every lady biker's collection Please see our size chart for the most accurate fit. The color could vary slightly based on screen resolution.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com