Hot Leathers Sugar Paisley Women's Burnout Biker T-Shirt (White, Medium)

Our 55/45 cotton/poly blended t shirt is ideal for dye burnout designs. Size up to allow for some shrinkage. Fabric is SHEER and see-through, perfect for layering. Deep V-neck burnout shirt in the color white. A semi-sheer, long sleeve shirt featuring our original Sugar Paisley design Original Sugar Paisley design is fun and festive in grey, black and bright purple that pops out of the white shirt. Design featured on front and sleeves Super sheer and sexy, this ladies biker t-shirt is a must have for the adventurous, flirty lady rider. Color pallette goes beautifully with all of your black leathers Please see our size chart for the most accurate fit. The color could vary slightly based on screen resolution