tarte Sugar Rush Lash Smoothie Mascara Duo

Give your lashes the look of life with tarte Sugar Rush Lash Smoothie Mascara. This revolutionary formula instantly volumizes, curls, and conditions the appearance of lashes. Formulated with a blend of hemp seed oil, castor oil, coconut, kiwi, avocado, and baobab, the formula help lashes feel nourished and healthier-looking. The unique dual-sided brush features two sides with different length bristles: short to separate and define and long to volumize and curl. In a measured assessment by a trained technician there was a 40% increase in lash curl improvement and 25% increase in the appearance of curl volume, this formula gives an instant lash lift for a more lifted, appearance after just one coat. How do I use it: First, use the side of the wand with shorter bristles to comb, define, and lengthen lashes. Flip to the longer side to volumize and curl. From tarte. Includes: