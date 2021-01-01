Suicide Awareness - Sideways Hope Love Prevention Ribbon Tote Bag

If you or someone you love is fighting thoughts of suicide, then this bold teal and purple awareness ribbon design is for you. Perfect for matching family and friend support during walks or events. September is National Suicide Prevention Month! Let people know they matter with this powerful family support design. Show everyone you have something to say and help prevent self harm. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.